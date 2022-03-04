freenet (FNTN) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

freenet (FRA: FNTN) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/3/2022 – freenet was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/28/2022 – freenet was given a new €23.00 ($25.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

2/28/2022 – freenet was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/25/2022 – freenet was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/25/2022 – freenet was given a new €21.30 ($23.93) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/24/2022 – freenet was given a new €27.40 ($30.79) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

2/9/2022 – freenet was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

2/8/2022 – freenet was given a new €29.00 ($32.58) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

2/7/2022 – freenet was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

2/4/2022 – freenet was given a new €23.00 ($25.84) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

1/12/2022 – freenet was given a new €28.00 ($31.46) price target on by analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser.

FRA FNTN traded down €0.59 ($0.66) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €23.46 ($26.36). The company had a trading volume of 1,131,183 shares. freenet AG has a 52 week low of €3.22 ($3.62) and a 52 week high of €32.92 ($36.99). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €24.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.87.

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for freenet AG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet AG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.