Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €58.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €84.90 ($95.39) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €71.00 ($79.78) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($84.27) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($71.91) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($78.65) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €66.12 ($74.30).

FME stock opened at €55.62 ($62.49) on Tuesday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €52.06 ($58.49) and a twelve month high of €71.14 ($79.93). The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.29. The stock has a market cap of $16.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €58.10 and its 200-day moving average price is €59.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

