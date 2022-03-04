Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frontier Communications Parent Inc. offers services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks including video, high-speed internet, advanced voice and Frontier Secure(R) digital protection solutions. Frontier Business(TM) offers communications solutions to small, medium and enterprise businesses. Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is based in NORWALK, Conn. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Frontier Communications Parent from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark cut their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.13.

Shares of FYBR stock opened at $26.74 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $35.15.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 235.87% and a net margin of 77.29%. Frontier Communications Parent’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John G. Stratton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.09 per share, with a total value of $145,450.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FYBR. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,683,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $562,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,519,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $976,000. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

