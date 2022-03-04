Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.000-$7.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$600 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $587.87 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ FLGT traded down $2.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.84. 464,444 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,345. Fulgent Genetics has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $122.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 9.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.57.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 384.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter worth about $634,000. 38.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

