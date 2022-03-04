Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Trading Down 7.2% Following Analyst Downgrade

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM – Get Rating) fell 7.2% during trading on Wednesday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $16.50 to $15.00. The stock traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $7.90. 154,972 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 5,066,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMM. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,651,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $9,737,000. 19.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.32.

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

