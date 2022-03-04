Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,644,000 after purchasing an additional 15,296 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 0.6% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 10,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 8.9% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $327.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.18 and a beta of 0.83. MongoDB, Inc. has a one year low of $238.01 and a one year high of $590.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $419.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.18 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.98) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.19, for a total value of $2,760,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.87, for a total transaction of $637,861.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,530 shares of company stock valued at $77,572,439. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDB shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MongoDB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $526.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $495.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MongoDB presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $539.94.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

