Fulton Bank N.A. Takes Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $101,000.

NASDAQ:FOLD opened at $8.04 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.29.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.98% and a negative return on equity of 87.21%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOLD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.14.

In related news, CEO John F. Crowley sold 8,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total value of $87,609.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John F. Crowley sold 63,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.18, for a total transaction of $773,953.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,577 shares of company stock valued at $961,538 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

