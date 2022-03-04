Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $17.80, but opened at $20.80. Funko shares last traded at $20.09, with a volume of 42,441 shares.

The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.14. Funko had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Funko’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FNKO shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Funko from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Funko from $34.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.66.

In other Funko news, Director Gino Dellomo sold 128,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $2,358,001.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Equity Genpar L.L.C. Acon sold 25,702 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $463,921.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 557,034 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,658. 14.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNKO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Funko during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Funko by 11.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Funko by 12.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,462,000 after buying an additional 141,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Funko by 6.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 418,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,895,000 after buying an additional 26,150 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Funko by 13.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 268,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,705,000 after buying an additional 32,065 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.91.

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

