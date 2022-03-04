Fusion Capital LLC Buys 3,259 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fusion Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 97,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 64,836 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 108,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,844,000 after buying an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,112,000 after buying an additional 130,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Bank of America by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,534,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,735,000 after buying an additional 178,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Societe Generale cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $1.97 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.52. 3,449,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,224,305. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.86. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $35.81 and a one year high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $331.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 34.07% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.60%.

In other Bank of America news, insider Andrew M. Sieg sold 18,407 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total transaction of $830,523.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

