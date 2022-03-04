Fusion Capital LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fusion Capital LLC lifted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,199 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 236.8% during the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 46.5% during the third quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

V traded down $7.87 on Friday, reaching $199.36. 524,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,084,088. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $252.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $219.05. The company has a market cap of $381.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $7.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.59% and a return on equity of 40.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.83%.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 1,737 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.49, for a total value of $402,098.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 6,466 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.11, for a total transaction of $1,462,027.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,396 shares of company stock worth $8,182,755 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Erste Group raised shares of Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.54.

About Visa (Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machine (ATM).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.