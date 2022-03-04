Fusion Capital LLC Purchases 4,510 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fusion Capital LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,315 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 2.6% of Fusion Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fusion Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% during the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,538 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sabal Trust CO now owns 642,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $34,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the third quarter worth $10,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total transaction of $27,303.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,473 shares of company stock worth $1,060,115 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.89.

CSCO stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.31. The company had a trading volume of 927,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,709,609. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.15 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

