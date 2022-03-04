Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $33.44

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $33.44 and last traded at $33.44, with a volume of 90742 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.51.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Futu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.80.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Futu by 135.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,951,000 after purchasing an additional 530,259 shares in the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,408,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Futu during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,844,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $447,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

Futu Company Profile (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

