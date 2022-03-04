Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Buys New Stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 4.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,250,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,917,000 after acquiring an additional 144,255 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,811,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,638 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 19.4% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 770,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,216,000 after acquiring an additional 125,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 755,546 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,820,000 after acquiring an additional 25,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 295,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 59,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ZG. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZG opened at $53.40 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $163.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.38 and a beta of 1.44.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $1.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 392.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.