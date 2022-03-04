Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Makes New $44,000 Investment in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PI. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Impinj by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Impinj in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on PI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $63.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, lifted their price target on Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.70.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total value of $27,226.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Cathal G. Phelan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.73, for a total value of $1,374,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,012 shares of company stock valued at $4,857,052. Corporate insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

PI opened at $64.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -30.75 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.10. Impinj, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $94.39.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $52.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.00 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 53.78% and a negative net margin of 26.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.59) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

