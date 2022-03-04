Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Purchases New Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,959,693 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,971,267,000 after acquiring an additional 393,060 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,377,461 shares of the bank’s stock worth $910,353,000 after acquiring an additional 606,445 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $446,852,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,633,000 after acquiring an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,615,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,818,000 after acquiring an additional 445,437 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

NYSE CFG opened at $50.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.48. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.56 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.64.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.10. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 33.19% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 30.23%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

