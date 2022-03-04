Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $34,000 Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $3,884,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 63,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,097,000 after buying an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.9% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 77,906.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 717,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,428,000 after buying an additional 716,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000.

IWP stock opened at $97.23 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $89.78 and a 52 week high of $123.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.46.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

