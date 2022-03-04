Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes $41,000 Position in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 17.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 14.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Harold W. Jr. Andrews sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $1,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.45 on Friday. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.31 and a twelve month high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 3.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -26.37 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.46). Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative net margin of 19.89% and a negative return on equity of 3.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.92%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is -235.29%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SBRA shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.89.

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

