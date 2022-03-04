Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC Takes Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after acquiring an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 128,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 56,697 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,693,000 after buying an additional 108,520 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 56.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.33. The stock has a market cap of $245.53 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.70% and a net margin of 34.00%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on NVO. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile (Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.