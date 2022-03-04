FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upgraded FVCBankcorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.50 target price on shares of FVCBankcorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

FVCB stock opened at $21.00 on Wednesday. FVCBankcorp has a twelve month low of $16.18 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $287.32 million, a P/E ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.25.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $17.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.02 million. On average, research analysts predict that FVCBankcorp will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider William G. Byers sold 2,000 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Testa sold 10,108 shares of FVCBankcorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $212,672.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,813 shares of company stock worth $643,595. Company insiders own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVCB. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 263.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 331,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,622,000 after purchasing an additional 239,922 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 90.4% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 164,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,242,000 after purchasing an additional 78,219 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,323,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,354,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in FVCBankcorp by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 72,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 46,820 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm also also offer online banking, mobile banking, and a remote deposit service. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near its service area.

