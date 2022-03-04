FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Issued By Desjardins

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a report issued on Monday, February 28th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $4.78 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.79. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$48.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$47.19.

POW opened at C$38.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.31, a current ratio of 95.52 and a quick ratio of 81.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$41.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$42.07. Power Co. of Canada has a 1-year low of C$30.76 and a 1-year high of C$44.53. The firm has a market capitalization of C$26.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

