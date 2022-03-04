FY2022 EPS Estimates for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AutoZone in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $109.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $106.43. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $2,350.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AutoZone’s Q1 2023 earnings at $25.73 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $43.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $119.69 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,175.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,200.00 to $2,100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,300.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AutoZone from $2,329.00 to $2,215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on AutoZone from $1,850.00 to $2,210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,048.72.

AZO stock opened at $1,885.35 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91. AutoZone has a one year low of $1,145.16 and a one year high of $2,110.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,970.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,831.43.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.79 by $4.51. AutoZone had a net margin of 15.08% and a negative return on equity of 126.68%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $14.93 earnings per share. AutoZone’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 1,019 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,991.35, for a total transaction of $2,029,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,046.87, for a total value of $444,170.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,345 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,088 in the last three months. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,513,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,173,680,000 after buying an additional 15,922 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,080,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,732,000 after acquiring an additional 444,581 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,043,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,144,000 after acquiring an additional 48,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in AutoZone by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 901,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,678,000 after purchasing an additional 16,973 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AutoZone by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,608 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

