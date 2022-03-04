FY2022 EPS Estimates for Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Lowered by Piper Sandler

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Interactive Brokers Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.37 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.39. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 3.25%. The firm had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.67.

Shares of IBKR opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.81. Interactive Brokers Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.84 and a fifty-two week high of $82.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is 12.27%.

In other news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 14,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.66, for a total value of $1,125,366.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $1,331,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 862,797 shares of company stock worth $64,448,893 in the last 90 days. 11.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 23.1% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,598,000 after buying an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 236,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 13.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,036,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,875,000 after buying an additional 241,373 shares in the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Interactive Brokers Group (Get Rating)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.