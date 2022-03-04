FY2022 EPS Estimates for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. Increased by SVB Leerink (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Organogenesis in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.43. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on ORGO. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Organogenesis in a report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Organogenesis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Organogenesis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.75.

NASDAQ ORGO opened at $8.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Organogenesis has a 12 month low of $6.37 and a 12 month high of $24.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORGO. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Organogenesis by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

