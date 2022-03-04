FY2023 Earnings Forecast for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Issued By B. Riley

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2023 earnings estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report issued on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley analyst D. Day now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.44. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2024 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 434.98% and a return on equity of 2.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. BWS Financial downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Shares of SHEN opened at $19.37 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $61.53. The company has a market cap of $967.82 million, a P/E ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 61.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,132,000 after purchasing an additional 263,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 12,865 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 73,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the period. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

