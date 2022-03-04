Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $2.00 price objective on the stock.
According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “
NASDAQ:GLTO opened at $1.79 on Tuesday. Galecto has a fifty-two week low of $1.71 and a fifty-two week high of $16.41. The stock has a market cap of $45.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.15.
Galecto Company Profile (Get Rating)
Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.
