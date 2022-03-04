GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of GBT Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 50,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. GBT Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $2.03.

About GBT Technologies

GBT Technologies, Inc is a top-notch BPO development company. The firm engages in the consumer heuristic technology platform that connects consumers with the products. It offers prepaid cellular phone minutes for both domestic and international carriers. GBT Technologies also offers cellular activation to create additional users on those networks and provides check processing, verification and recovery solutions for small to medium sized businesses.

