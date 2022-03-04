GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

GBT Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTCH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a growth of 95.0% from the January 31st total of 55,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 664,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of GBT Technologies stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.17. 50,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,567. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.29. GBT Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $2.03.
About GBT Technologies
