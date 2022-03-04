GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Price Target Cut to C$59.00

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Scotiabank from C$61.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. CIBC boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$59.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$66.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.50 to C$70.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price target on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$64.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $67.50.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:GDIFF remained flat at $$44.90 during trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.91. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of $34.96 and a 52 week high of $47.00.

GDI Integrated Facility Services, Inc engages in the provision of commercial facility services. It operates through the following segments: Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, Technical Services, and Complementary Services. The Janitorial Canada and Janitorial USA segments provides commercial cleaning services which also includes cleaning and dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, cleaning floors, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, exterior facility cleaning, interior parking cleaning, and garbage removal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.