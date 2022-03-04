General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.710-$3.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GIS shares. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.19. The company had a trading volume of 58,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,736,478. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.87. The company has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.52. General Mills has a fifty-two week low of $54.90 and a fifty-two week high of $69.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.20%.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,000 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.59, for a total value of $332,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in General Mills by 51.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,785,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980,227 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Mills by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 8,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $8,950,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.