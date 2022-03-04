GenesisX Trading 29% Higher Over Last Week (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. GenesisX has a total market capitalization of $30,958.63 and approximately $98.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, GenesisX has traded up 29% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Beetlecoin (BEET) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001402 BTC.

ElonsPets (ELP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Baby Shiba Dot (BSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About GenesisX

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 12,372,675 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

