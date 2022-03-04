Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.21% of eGain worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 95.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in eGain by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in eGain in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EGAN opened at $12.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a market cap of $379.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.79 and a beta of 0.40. eGain Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.08. eGain had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 6.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that eGain Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EGAN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of eGain from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

In related news, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.21, for a total transaction of $244,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

