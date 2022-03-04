Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SQZ Biotechnologies (NYSE:SQZ – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,941 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.92% of SQZ Biotechnologies worth $3,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SQZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 141.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 890,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,868,000 after purchasing an additional 520,995 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 321.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 285,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,132,000 after purchasing an additional 218,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 8,740.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 162,401 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies by 186.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 183,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,654,000 after purchasing an additional 119,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.07% of the company’s stock.

Get SQZ Biotechnologies alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of SQZ Biotechnologies in a research note on Sunday, December 12th.

In other news, Director Amy W. Schulman acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.91 per share, for a total transaction of $40,367.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SQZ opened at $4.79 on Friday. SQZ Biotechnologies has a 12 month low of $4.64 and a 12 month high of $16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.99.

SQZ Biotechnologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

SQZ Biotechnologies Company, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformative cell therapies for patients with cancer, infectious diseases, and other serious conditions. Its lead product candidate is SQZ-PBMC-HPV, from its SQZ Antigen Presenting Cells platform, which is in a Phase I clinical trial as a monotherapy and in combination with other immuno-oncology agents for the treatment of HPV16+ advanced or metastatic solid tumors, including cervical, head-and-neck, anal, penile, vulvar, and vaginal cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SQZ Biotechnologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.