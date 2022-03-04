Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Design Therapeutics worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

DSGN stock opened at $14.92 on Friday. Design Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.37 and a 12-month high of $50.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.09 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

