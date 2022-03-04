Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 258,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Design Therapeutics worth $3,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $370,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $666,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $865,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.
Design Therapeutics Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.
