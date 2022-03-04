Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Position in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Rating) by 108.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,071 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.31% of PubMatic worth $4,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PUBM. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 225.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in PubMatic by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $186,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in PubMatic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in PubMatic by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PUBM shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PubMatic from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

PUBM opened at $23.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.74. PubMatic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.56 and a 1 year high of $62.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,929.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $883,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 135,610 shares of company stock worth $4,188,559 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

