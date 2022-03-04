Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,029,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,239 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.45% of VirnetX worth $4,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VHC. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in VirnetX by 98.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in VirnetX in the third quarter worth $40,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth $97,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in VirnetX in the first quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter worth $106,000. 30.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VHC stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $6.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.54.

VirnetX Holding Corp. engages in the provision of Internet security software and technology solutions to facilitate secure network communications, including 5G and 4G LTE. Its products include Gabriel Secure Gateway, Gabriel Collaboration Suite, Gabriel Secure Domains, Gabriel Secure Communication Platform, and Gabriel Connection Tchnology.

