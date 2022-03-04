Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 39,400 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

Geode Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 537,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PlayAGS were worth $4,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in PlayAGS by 456.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,971,000 after purchasing an additional 309,288 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in PlayAGS by 1,654.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 255,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 241,327 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PlayAGS by 256.9% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 183,384 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 430.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 100,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 81,518 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 521,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 62,915 shares during the last quarter. 81.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AGS opened at $7.87 on Friday. PlayAGS Inc has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.17.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

