Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Acquired by Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc

Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for 0.9% of Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. TFO TDC LLC lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GILD shares. Maxim Group cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.44.

Shares of NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $62.10. The company had a trading volume of 355,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,235,091. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.70. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.18 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The firm had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Profile (Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.