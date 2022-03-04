Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE) Short Interest Update

Gladstone Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:GLEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decline of 73.0% from the January 31st total of 56,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $9,367,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Gladstone Acquisition by 2,950.8% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 597,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 578,360 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $5,082,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at $4,962,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gladstone Acquisition during the third quarter valued at $3,166,000. 15.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gladstone Acquisition alerts:

Shares of GLEE opened at $10.01 on Friday. Gladstone Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.98.

Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Gladstone Acquisition Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.