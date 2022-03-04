Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Global Self Storage, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,500 shares, a drop of 42.3% from the January 31st total of 40,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Global Self Storage by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 122,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Global Self Storage by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 48,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global Self Storage by 246.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,640 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Self Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Self Storage by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the period. 22.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SELF traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $5.88. 19,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,493. Global Self Storage has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $6.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%.

Separately, Aegis upped their target price on Global Self Storage from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Global Self Storage (Get Rating)

Global Self Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation and management of self storage facilities. The company was founded on September 1, 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.