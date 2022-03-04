Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Global Ship Lease in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now expects that the shipping company will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.53. B. Riley also issued estimates for Global Ship Lease’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GSL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

GSL stock opened at $28.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Global Ship Lease has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $29.28.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shipping company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 21.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global Ship Lease during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,016 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Global Ship Lease by 992.3% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,244 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

