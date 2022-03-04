Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $29.27 and last traded at $28.80, with a volume of 18534 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The shipping company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.55. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 31.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 32.89%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GSL shares. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Global Ship Lease from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global Ship Lease from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Ship Lease by 85.1% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 2,586,542 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $61,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,286 shares during the period. Whitefort Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Global Ship Lease in the 4th quarter valued at $22,068,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 261.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 830,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,694,000 after buying an additional 600,857 shares in the last quarter. Gratia Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 235.8% in the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 746,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,098,000 after buying an additional 524,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Ship Lease by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,345,029 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $45,892,000 after buying an additional 505,614 shares in the last quarter. 44.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.74.

About Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

