Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) by 295.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 518,130 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.89% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $21,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 16,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.
BUG opened at $30.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.12. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.97 and a 12-month high of $35.10.
