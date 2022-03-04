Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) Shares Bought by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,251 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $868,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 25,382 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 34.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 10,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 170.5% in the third quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 44,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 27,913 shares during the last quarter.

MLPA traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,861. Global X MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.16 and its 200-day moving average is $36.35.

