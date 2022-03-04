GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.
GLYC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 9,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.85.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLYC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.
About GlycoMimetics (Get Rating)
GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.
