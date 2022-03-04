GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

GlycoMimetics (NASDAQ:GLYC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) EPS.

GLYC stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 9,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,937. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.70. GlycoMimetics has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $3.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.85.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GLYC. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GlycoMimetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GlycoMimetics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLYC. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 691,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 243,703 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,924 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 23,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 13,561 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of GlycoMimetics by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 12,158 shares during the period. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GlycoMimetics, Inc engages in the discovery and development of novel glycomimetic drugs to address unmet medical needs resulting from diseases in which carbohydrate biology plays a key role. It develops proprietary glycomimetics that inhibit disease related functions of carbohydrates. The company was founded by Rachel K.

