GMS (NYSE:GMS) Issues Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.74, Briefing.com reports. GMS had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GMS stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.01. 6,907 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 1.99. GMS has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $61.79. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.39.

In other GMS news, VP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.58, for a total value of $449,745.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 56,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $3,322,393.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in GMS by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 244,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 123,823 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in GMS by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,720,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in GMS by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 63,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 30,822 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in GMS by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 26,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 154,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after purchasing an additional 22,116 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GMS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

GMS, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of wallboard and suspended ceilings systems and complementary interior construction products. It operates through the following segments: Geographic Divisions, Other, and Corporate. The firm offers ceiling products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

