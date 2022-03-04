Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $19.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.
Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.
Shares of GLNG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 36,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,820. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.
About Golar LNG (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.