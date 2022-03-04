Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Upgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $19.50 price target on the shipping company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $14.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Golar LNG from $20.50 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $21.63.

Shares of GLNG traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.25. 36,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,092,820. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $12.96. Golar LNG has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $18.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 295,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,241,000 after purchasing an additional 125,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 417,848 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after purchasing an additional 29,204 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Golar LNG by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 864,035 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Golar LNG by 12.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,205 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 39,373 shares in the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

