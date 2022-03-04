Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Shares Gap Down to $12.40

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.40, but opened at $11.74. Golden Ocean Group shares last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 47,607 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Golden Ocean Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.91.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Golden Ocean Group Limited will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 30.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is presently 128.79%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 119,489 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Golden Ocean Group by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 330,401 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 55,937 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 32,986 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 10,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.31% of the company’s stock.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

