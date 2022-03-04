Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 199,241 Shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,241 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Geron worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,155,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 133,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 155,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 62,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Geron by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177,287 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 316,702 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 131,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 22,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron in the 2nd quarter worth $969,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

GERN has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of Geron stock opened at $1.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.61 million, a PE ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.04. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $2.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

