Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 22,929 Shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,959 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,929 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Capital Product Partners worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPLP. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Capital Product Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $159,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,550 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 506,282 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,177,000 after purchasing an additional 83,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CPLP opened at $15.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52. Capital Product Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $17.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $289.23 million, a P/E ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.30. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from Capital Product Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.74%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CPLP. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

