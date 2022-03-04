Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its position in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM – Get Rating) by 59.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 138,154 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Desktop Metal were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DM. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 0.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 520,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,730,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 301.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 38,888 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 43.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 189,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 57,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 49.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,573,498 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,642,000 after buying an additional 3,178,999 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Desktop Metal by 119.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,667 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Desktop Metal stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $6.23. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.25 and a 1 year high of $21.47. The company has a current ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Desktop Metal from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Cross Research downgraded shares of Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Desktop Metal from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Desktop Metal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

In related news, Director Leo J. Jr. Hindery sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $1,518,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

