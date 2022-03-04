Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 110,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,524 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Radiant Logistics worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RLGT. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Radiant Logistics by 126.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Radiant Logistics in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Radiant Logistics by 10.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Radiant Logistics during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000. 53.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Radiant Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.66 and a 1-year high of $8.74. The company has a market cap of $331.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 1.27.

Radiant Logistics (NYSEAMERICAN:RLGT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. Radiant Logistics had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 24.64%. The business had revenue of $332.77 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Radiant Logistics from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Radiant Logistics, Inc is a non-asset-based global transportation and supply chain management company. The firm through its comprehensive service offering, provides domestic and international freight forwarding services, truckload services, less than truckload services, intermodal services, truck and rail brokerage services, and other value-added supply chain management services, including customs brokerage, order fulfillment, inventory management, and warehousing to a diversified account base including manufacturers, distributors, and retailers using a network of independent carriers and international agents positioned strategically around the world.

